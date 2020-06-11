The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance identifying a June 1 arson and possible hate crime suspect in the 1800 block of Monterey Street.
At around 11:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire and located a gray sedan with fresh fire damage. The vehicle was also vandalized with racial slurs, KCSO said in a news release.
The victim believed they were targeted for their role in organizing a recent protest in downtown Bakersfield May 31.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040. Anonymous text tips can be sent to TIP411 (847411). Just type the keyword “KCSO” before the message.
