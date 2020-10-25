The Kern County Sheriff's office said Sunday deputies are looking for a man who fired a pistol at three people in Weldon on Thursday after an argument over property.
The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m in the 4400 block of Brooks Road. Deputies went to investigate the assault with a deadly weapon. KCSO's SWAT, Air Support Unit and Bomb Squad arrived to assist in safely arresting 34-year-old Paul Schnell, but he wasn't found, KCSO said in a news release.
Deputies obtained a felony warrant for Schnell’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm.
Schnell is a white man with blond hair and blues eyes, stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. KCSO asks that anyone with information about the investigation or Schnell’s whereabouts call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.