The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man wanted for questioning regarding the June 17 killing of Felipe Alfaro at 4504 Cottonwood Road.
Heriberto Zarate-Granados, also known as Betillo Zarate, was seen in the area and is wanted for questioning related to the homicide, KCSO said in a news release.
Any information related to this incident or related to the whereabouts of Zarate is asked to contact Detective Warmerdam at 391-7596 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.