KCSO seeks help identifying suspect in Niles Street robbery

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at 3217 Niles St. on Aug. 14.
A KCSO news release says the suspect was armed with a black firearm and fled in a red 2019 Honda CBR 650F toward Oswell Street.
The suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, gray and white Converse-style shoes, with a black motorcycle helmet with a green Hulk sticker on the back, according to the release.
Anyone with any information on the incident, is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110, Detective Karr at 661-391-7616 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.