The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance locating two suspects wanted for embezzlement and corporate theft of over $4 million from a local agricultural business.
After a three year investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit, two $4 million arrest warrants were issued for Jon William Schmidt and Deborah Hollis-Coburn of Tracy on July 30. Schmidt and Hollis-Coburn haven't been located, KCSO said.
If anyone has information on the suspects, they are asked to call KCSO at 861-3110, Detective Contreras at 391-7606 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
