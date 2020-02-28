The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for lewd and lascivious acts with a child in the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue.
In August 2018 at around 6:26 p.m. the male suspect assaulted a child and performed a lewd act, according to a BPD news release.
The man stands between 5-foot-5 and 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a medium build and dark-colored hair. He was wearing a black, sleeveless jacket with a black shirt underneath and beige khaki pants at the time of the incident.
KCSO encourages anyone with information to contact detective Harris at 391-7587 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
