The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating the suspect or suspects who killed Miguel Lopez on Aug. 27 in Wasco.
At 9:20 p.m. that evening, KCSO received a call that Kern County Fire personnel was on scene at the 2300 block of Camellia Street where Lopez was the victim of a shooting. Deputies responded to the scene and began conducting an investigation, and Lopez was pronounced dead.
KCSO asks anyone with information regarding this case to call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
