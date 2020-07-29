The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating a July 5 burglary suspect at a local farming business in the 16000 block of Highway 43 in Wasco.
If anyone has information on the identity or whereabouts of the pictured subjects, they're asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040. Reference case number 2020-05001578.
