The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating two July 12 grand theft suspects from a business in the 17000 block of Round Mountain Road.
If anyone has information on the identity or whereabouts of the pictured subjects, they are asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040. Reference case number 2020-00098267.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.