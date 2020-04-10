The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Feb. 28 stabbing and robbery at the Family Dollar store at 2151 South Chester Ave.
According to a KCSO news release, the man was asked to leave the store after attempting to steal items. He later returned with a knife, stabbed an employee, and broke a glass door with a skateboard, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110, Detective Warmerdam at 391-7596, or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
