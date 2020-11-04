IMG_5270

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance identifying a suspect wanted on suspicion of an attempted robbery and shooting at Wicked Weed Dispensary in Rosamond on Oct. 30.

 Courtesy of the Kern County Sheriff's Office

On Oct. 30 deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the dispensary. An unidentified Black man attempted to rob the dispensary at gunpoint and the on-site security intervened and were able stop the robbery after a struggle, according to KCSO. The suspect was able to flee, but then later returned and fired several rounds at the security guards and the dispensary.

The suspect is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.