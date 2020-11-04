The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance identifying a suspect wanted on suspicion of an attempted robbery and shooting at Wicked Weed Dispensary in Rosamond on Oct. 30.
On Oct. 30 deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the dispensary. An unidentified Black man attempted to rob the dispensary at gunpoint and the on-site security intervened and were able stop the robbery after a struggle, according to KCSO. The suspect was able to flee, but then later returned and fired several rounds at the security guards and the dispensary.
The suspect is described as a Black man, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.