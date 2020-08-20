The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for an Aug. 17 grand theft of produce from a vineyard near Enos Lane and Sullivan Road.
If anyone has information on the identity or whereabouts of the subject or the suspect’s vehicle, please call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
