The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for an Aug. 17 grand theft of produce from a vineyard near Enos Lane and Sullivan Road.

 Courtesy of the Kern County Sheriff's Office

If anyone has information on the identity or whereabouts of the subject or the suspect’s vehicle, please call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.

