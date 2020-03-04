The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the October homicide of Gerardo Chocoteco, 29, in the 4000 block of Niles Street.
On Oct. 25, KCSO deputies reported to a shooting in the area of Niles Street and Normandy Drive. When they arrived, they located Chocoteco who was shot dead.
Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
