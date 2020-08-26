The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance locating a missing at-risk man from Wasco.
Melvin Rogers was reported missing by his family on Tuesday at about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Annin Avenue. He was wearing a brown button-up shirt, blue jeans, black socks and black shoes, according to KCSO.
Rogers suffers from dementia and takes medication for high blood pressure, KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110.
