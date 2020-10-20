user39612-1603232951-media2

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating a burglary and vehicle theft suspect that escaped from custody on Monday evening in the 3100 block of Edison Highway.

 Courtesy of the Kern County Sheriff's Office

After Charles Wilson was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, he was able to break out of a KCSO patrol car and flee on foot, according to the Sheriff's Office. He had not been located as of Tuesday evening and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.