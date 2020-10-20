The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance locating a burglary and vehicle theft suspect that escaped from custody on Monday evening in the 3100 block of Edison Highway.
After Charles Wilson was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, he was able to break out of a KCSO patrol car and flee on foot, according to the Sheriff's Office. He had not been located as of Tuesday evening and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.