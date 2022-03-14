KCSO: Search warrant uncovers illegal marijuana grow in Garlock

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife located 41,053 marijuana plants, 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana and five firearms while executing a search warrant Friday in Garlock.
Law enforcement officials also made 13 arrests on suspicion of charges related to the illegal cultivation of marijuana in the desert area of Redrock Randsburg Road and Aciero Randsburg Ranch Road in Garlock.
KCSO deputies identified the following suspects in their news release: Idarlis Marady Duong, age, 47; Shaoxing Chen, 45; Jing Zhenwu, 34; Jinhong Tian, 52; Qunqun Zhao, 45; Haw Chi Wang, 49; Phirom Keomeas, 52; Seth Pin, 41; Sony Nov, 49; Ger Lee, 28; Sothan Mao, 62; CaiHong Li, 50; and Chenwei Lu, 52.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.