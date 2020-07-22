The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of vehicle theft and agricultural equipment theft.
Benito Magana-Bucio, 46, from Shafter was contacted during the execution of a search warrant and arrested.
Detectives responded to the area of Highway 46 and Wildwood Road regarding employees from two different agriculture and farm companies locating their stolen chemical and water tank trailers. Detectives were advised both a 1500 gallon and a 500 gallon chemical and water tank trailer were on a property in the area. The total value of both trailers is about $7,400.
Detectives responded to the area and executed a search warrant on the property.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.