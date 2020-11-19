The Kern County Sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black man in Mojave in October has been cleared of wrongdoing by the department’s Critical Incident Review Board.
A news release on Thursday said the review board determined the use of force by Deputy Jason Ayala was within department policy. Ayala has been returned to active duty.
KCSO says Ayala shot Mickel Lewis, 39, at 9:13 p.m., at the intersection of Mono and K streets in Mojave, after Lewis charged at Ayala.
In an unusual move, KCSO released a YouTube video explaining the review board’s decision. The Sheriff’s Office claims the video provides context and facts to the case, which has been the subject of protests organized by Lewis’ family.
In the video, the Sheriff’s Office says Ayala initiated a traffic stop after he spotted Lewis, who he knew was on probation and “had prior knowledge” that Lewis was possibly in possession of a firearm. KCSO says a security camera from a nearby Wienershitzel captured the traffic stop.
A narrator explains the blurry footage shows Lewis running away from Ayala when the deputy tries to start a probation search. According to the video, Ayala returns to Lewis’ truck to remove the keys from the ignition. Shortly afterward, the narrator says Lewis also returns to the truck to retrieve something from underneath the driver’s seat.
“He then quickly exits the vehicle and charges toward Deputy Ayala, concealing his hand in his waistband,” the narrator says.
The shooting then occurs, followed by a woman and two girls leaving Lewis’ vehicle and heading toward the Wienerschnitzel. KCSO alleges in the video the woman retrieves an item from a purse she is holding and places it at a light pole in a nearby field, in the same place a gun was later found by police.
Community activist Najee Ali, who helped organize a protest in front of KCSO headquarters in October, called into question the Sheriff’s explanation of the events.
“We disagree with the sheriff’s interpretation. The video clearly is fuzzy, and you can’t say for certain that the victim deserved to be shot,” he said in a phone interview with The Californian. “I don’t believe they could ascertain what happened based on what they’re showing to the community.”
A cell phone video recorded by a bystander shows the aftermath of the shooting. Ayala does not immediately render aid to Lewis, which the narrator explains is because he is alone and the scene was unstable.
According to the video, a second deputy arrived at 9:17 p.m., and applied an automated external defibrillator. Despite attempts by the two deputies and other first responders, Lewis was declared deceased at the scene.
KCSO asks that anyone with additional video or evidence call 861-3110.