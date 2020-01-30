The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Wednesday night shooting in Lamont that left a man with critical injuries, according to a KCSO news release.
At 11:01 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision near Weedpatch Highway and Buena Vista Boulevard, KCSO said in the release. KCSO also received a call about shots being fired in that same area.
Deputies located a vehicle that had been in a crash in which the driver had been shot multiple times at another location, drove away and then crashed the vehicle, according to KCSO. The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to survive. No arrests have been made, KCSO said in a release.
KCSO encourages anyone with information to call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
