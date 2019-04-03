Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a Wonderful Co. facility in the Buttonwillow area early this morning after getting a report of a man on the roof.
The department said at around 3 a.m., deputies were sent to the facility in 13600 block of Highway 33 after it was reported that there was a man on the roof with a weapon. Deputies have spent the day communicating with the man, trying to get him to come down from the roof.
As of 2:30 p.m., nearly 12 hours later, KCSO and other agencies have still been unsuccessful at attempting to get the man off the roof. The department said the man has no association with The Wonderful Co.
The facility has been evacuated and traffic in the area is blocked off.
