Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives want the public's assistance locating a woman who was deemed a material witness in an ongoing case and has failed to cooperate.
An arrest warrant was issued by Kern County Superior Court for Ashleigh Rebekah Rivas on July 2, according to KCSO.
KCSO asks that anyone with information on her whereabouts call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.