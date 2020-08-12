The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in a 2019 homicide investigation that happened in the 1100 block of Grace Street.
On Feb. 11, 2019 KCSO received reports of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. and located Brent Stickney dead from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives have investigated several leads but have been unable to make any arrests, KCSO said.
Anyone information about this case is asked to call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
