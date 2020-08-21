The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a summary of events regarding an off-duty officer involved in a fatal shooting Thursday in the 10700 block of Highway 178 near Kern Canyon Road.
At about 6:28 p.m. law enforcement received calls regarding a shooting at a business involving an off-duty KCSO deputy. BPD arrived on scene and found a man dead in the business' parking lot. The area was secured and KCSO’s homicide unit assumed the investigation.
KCSO said the suspect had been driving in the area erratically before the shooting, which led to calls being made to the California Highway Patrol. While driving, the suspect’s vehicle lost a tire, according to KCSO. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and sped to the back area of the business, KCSO said.
The suspect attempted to gain entry through the business' back door, but employees inside held the door shut, KCSO said. The suspect then walked to the front of the business and approached a vehicle in the parking lot and attempted to break its window.
The suspect then removed a firearm from his waistband and brandished it at the patrons who were eating outside the business, KCSO said. The off-duty KCSO deputy was at the business and confronted the suspect. An exchange of gunfire occurred and the suspect fell to the ground, KCSO said.
The deputy continued challenging the suspect who was still armed. The deputy discharged his firearm again at the armed suspect, KCSO said.
A firearm was recovered from the suspect and medical aid was summoned for him. He succumbed to his injuries on scene, however, KCSO said.
Neither the deputy nor any patrons were injured. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding this event is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.