The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released a video with tips for parents related to internet safety in response to recent high profile incidents involving online child predators, KCSO said in a news release.
The video has been posted on KCSO’s Youtube channel and can be accessed athttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivXyhIQqYms. A Spanish version will be available as well and will also be posted on the channel, KCSO said.
“There is contact information at the end of the video for our Crime Prevention Unit for any additional follow up questions anyone might have,” KCSO said in it’s news release.
