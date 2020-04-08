The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released details on a March 23 officer-involved shooting in Mojave that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Charles Walsh.
KCSO deputies were dispatched just after 2:20 p.m. to the 3000 block of Pat Avenue for a disturbance report. They found a 71-year-old woman who was the victim of physical abuse from Walsh, her son, KCSO said. He remained inside the residence, according to a KCSO news release.
The release stated that deputies obtained an arrest warrant, surrounded the residence and ordered Walsh to come out unarmed. Walsh refused, armed himself with firearms and began shooting at deputies from multiple locations inside the home, according to KCSO. Three deputies returned fire and Walsh was struck several times and killed.
No deputies or civilians were injured during this incident, KCSO said.
The three deputies involved were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Cops must be able to protect themselves from aggressive people.
