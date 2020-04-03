The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released further details on the March 21 officer involved shooting in Mojave that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Israel Lucas.
At around 11:10 a.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 2300 block of Highway 58 for a report of a subject trespassing and threatening customers, according to a KCSO news release.
When deputies located Lucas he acknowledged being at the business and refused to leave before threatening violence if deputies got closer, according to KCSO.
The release stated that deputies arrested Lucas tried to put him in handcuffs. He retaliated with violence, KCSO said, fighting off pepper spray by shoving deputies into a glass wall and punching them in the face. The KCSO news release also said Lucas hit a deputy with the deputy's baton.
At that point, a deputy on scene shot Lucas. Deputies began rendering medical aid until ambulance personnel arrived and pronounced Lucas dead, according to the KCSO release.
The two deputies involved were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, KCSO said.
