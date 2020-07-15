The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released details from a June 12 officer-involved shooting in east Bakersfield.
The report said deputies received a call at about 10:25 a.m. of a man banging on the front door of an apartment in the 300 block of Water Street. KCSO said Jacob Morales, 36, was armed with a handgun, under the influence of unknown drugs and violating a restraining order. When deputies located Morales in the north alley of Water Street he fled on foot toward the apartment, the report stated.
KCSO said Morales was holding what appeared to be a firearm when he was confronted by additional deputies. He failed to comply with commands and continued toward the apartment, the report said.
Two deputies shot Morales, the report said. He was then taken into custody and found to be in possession of a realistic replica firearm and knife, according to KCSO.
Morales was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, KCSO said. He was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of threatening with the intent to terrorize, stalking, resisting a peace officer and exhibiting a replica firearm.
The deputies involved were placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome.
