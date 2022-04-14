KCSO recovers stolen Lamont tractors in Madera

Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Rural Crimes Investigation Unit recovered several utility vehicles this week, which were stolen from the Lamont area.
On Tuesday, Madera County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with California Highway Patrol officers were called to recover stolen vehicles in the 25000 block of Adelle Street in Madera. Officers located two tractors and two forklifts that were reported stolen in Lamont.
On Wednesday, the KCSO and CHP responded to Madera and recovered two additional tractors reported stolen from Lamont farmers, as well as an unrelated stolen skid-steer.
Detectives served a search warrant on an adjacent property in the area and recovered an additional fuel trailer reported stolen out of Kern County.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.