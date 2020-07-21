The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Kern River on Tuesday morning, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release.
KCSO Search and Rescue volunteers located the body a half mile west of the mouth of the canyon at about 7 a.m. The body was recovered from the river and released to the coroner, KCSO said.
