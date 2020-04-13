A Lamont woman who was seven months pregnant was shot Sunday evening and has died but her baby is being treated at a local hospital, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The man suspected of in the woman's killing, and who authorities say also abducted a 2-year-old boy, is dead following a standoff with authorities that lasted into Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The situation began at 8:30 p.m. Sunday when deputies found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 7800 block of Florence Street in Lamont, according to a sheriff's office news alert sent late Sunday.
An Amber alert for the boy was issued a couple hours later but he was found safe just after 11 p.m., according to the sheriff's office news release.
The suspect, identified as Javier Vidal, 36, exchanged gunfire with authorities after an hours-long standoff that started when he was located around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Taft Highway near Highway 99.
He fired at deputies on scene and the SWAT team responded, the sheriff's office said. He was declared dead at 4 a.m.
