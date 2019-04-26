The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is planning to purchase 112 new rifles to replace the old federal rifles that deputies have been using, according to
The department said the rifles cost around $1,250 each, which would mean a total cost of around $141,250. The county Board of Supervisors will consider approving the expenditure at its meeting on Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office said the plan is to use asset forfeiture money for 100 of the rifles and civil funds for the remaining 12. The replacement is expected to happen gradually over the next few years.
