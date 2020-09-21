A Kern County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a fatal traffic accident on Saturday with a motorcyclist on State Route 178 near the Upper Richbar campground.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call just after 11 a.m. of a traffic crash. CHP officers and Kern Valley Resident Post responded to the scene.
According to CHP, a motorcyclist was traveling east on State Route 178 while a KCSO patrol vehicle was traveling west. The motorcyclist lost control, laid the motorcycle on its side and slid into the eastbound lane directly in the path of the KCSO patrol vehicle, the news release stated. The patrol vehicle struck the rider, who was provided medical aid before being pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said in the release.
The stretch of State Route 178 was closed from Rancheria Road to Old Kern Canyon Road for approximately nine hours following the accident, CHP said. Alcohol and/or drugs didn't appear to be a factor in the accident, according to CHP.
