KCSO: Officer-involved shooting with car-theft suspect under investigation

An Arvin Police Department officer shot a suspect during a stolen-vehicle investigation Monday, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At around 11:30 a.m., an APD officer taking a stolen vehicle report observed the vehicle driving past him, prompting the officer to pursue the suspect.
The driver, Elvis Villatorro, 28, failed to yield and crashed the car into farming equipment on Sycamore Road, east of South Edison Road, after a brief pursuit, according to the KCSO release.
Villatorro ran from the vehicle and the APD officer began chasing Villatorro on foot.
During the foot pursuit, Villatorro brandished a knife, which led to the officer-involved shooting.
Villatorro was struck and taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Villatorro was booked into jail on suspicion of numerous charges once he was medically cleared at the hospital, according to the release.