An off-duty Kern County sheriff's sergeant and a good Samaritan helped take a robber into custody Tuesday in northwest Bakersfield, sheriff's officials said.
At 6:43 p.m., Sgt. Ryan Dunbier was driving on Verdugo Lane when he saw a store clerk at Verdugo Market fighting with another man, according to sheriff's officials.
The other man, later identified as 23-year-old Orlando Gracia, was trying to steal alcohol from the store, sheriff's officials said. Dunbier stopped to help the clerk, as did a good Samaritan.
Dunbier and the other person chased Gracia and managed to tackle him and hold him until police arrived. Gracia ripped Dunbier's shirt while resisting arrest, according to sheriff's officials.
Gracia was booked on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.
