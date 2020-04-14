Compared to March 2019, last month’s rise in crimes such as grand theft auto, robberies and burglaries has caught the attention of Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and has led to stricter legal penalties from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
However, despite the uptick in certain felony crimes throughout Kern County during this time of coronavirus, Youngblood thinks it’s too early to consider any increases or decreases as a trend.
“One month is not a trend,” Youngblood said. “We’re watching (these increases) to see if there is a dramatic trend that continues because if there is, they’ll be a whole lot worse in April.”
Grand theft auto had the largest increase by volume — 257 total, or 118 more than March 2019 — yet Youngblood attributed this increase to weather and Proposition 47.
“Auto thefts are through the roof,” Youngblood said. “Because of Proposition 47, people aren’t held accountable for their actions anymore and we don’t even chase grand theft autos.”
Along with grand theft auto, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has kept a closer watch on an increase in robberies and burglaries, according to Youngblood. The sheriff said KCSO is inclined to believe many of the robberies are tied to specific individuals, yet did not want to elaborate on an ongoing investigation.
“There’s a group of people out there — they probably were committing crimes before — that certainly aren’t going to follow the instructions of the governor or the president,” Youngblood said, referring to stay-at-home orders.
In response to these increases in theft-related crimes, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office will be adding looting charges to appropriate cases, according to Joseph Kinzel, the DA office’s spokesman.
“The commission of burglary or grand theft during a declared emergency is considered looting under California law, which carries a three-year maximum sentence and has a six-month minimum jail term,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
Even with state-mandated bail reductions, Zimmer asserted that looting does not qualify along with other “serious” and “violent” offenses.
One statistic that Youngblood was able to acknowledge as a probable result of the pandemic was assaults. There was a 34 percent increase in the category throughout March compared to the same month last year.
“With the pandemic, some of those assaults are attributed to people being quarantined together and not being used to spending so much time around some family members,” Youngblood said.
Homicides totaled three — two more than March 2019 — and rapes increased by one with nine recorded last month.
The one “level one” crime — as Youngblood referred to the aforementioned crimes as — that saw a decrease was larceny, which was down by 8 percent when compared to last March.
“There’s nothing that’s really trending in the right direction dramatically, yet,” Youngblood said. “If everyone’s staying home, a lot of these crimes shouldn’t happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.