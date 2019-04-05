A man who stood on the roof of the Wonderful Co. facility in Lost Hills for nearly 16 hours believed he was being chased by somebody, according to new details from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The standoff prompted a response from dozens of law enforcement officers and emergency responders, forced the evacuation of hundreds of Wonderful employees and temporarily shut down production at the plant.
Ricardo Maldonado, 34, was arrested by deputies around 6 p.m. on Thursday. He finally surrendered when pepper spray and non-lethal impact munitions were employed, according to the department. KCSO said Maldonado had a makeshift sharp-edge weapon with him.
The incident forced the evacuation of 800 employees at the Wonderful Co. facility and the company canceled an afternoon work shift, according to a official familiar with the incident who wasn’t able to comment on the record.
Those workers are expected to work on Saturday to make up for the lost production, the official said.
“The suspect called his wife and told her he was being chased,” she said. “(The) Paso Robles Police Department determined his location and contacted CHP, who were the first law enforcement to see him on the roof.”
According to the Paso Robles department, Maldonado had been reported missing on April 3 by a family member. The department said Maldonado is a Kentucky resident and that he may have been in California to visit family.
No details have been provided by KCSO yet on how or why Maldonado ended up in Lost Hills or what led him to climb onto the roof of the Wonderful Co. facility. The case is still under investigation.
In addition to about 50 KCSO personnel, the California Highway Patrol, the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance also had crews on the scene Thursday, Monroe said.
The costs incurred by KCSO in the long negotiation is still being determined, according to Monroe. That information is expected to be available sometime next week.
The situation began around 3 a.m. on Thursday, when deputies responded to a report of a subject on the roof of the Wonderful facility, the department said. The facility was evacuated and traffic blocked off on the impacted block.
Maldonado was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for brandishing a weapon at a peace officer, resisting arrest and trespassing. Monroe said it has not been determined yet if Maldonado was on any controlled substances during the incident.
