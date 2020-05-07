Kern County Sheriff’s deputies located narcotics paraphernalia, methamphetamine, several rounds of ammunition and a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle of a man on post release community supervision, the department said in a news release Thursday.
Deputies discovered the items after conducting a traffic stop on Dustin Green, 36, at 12:35 p.m., Monday, near the intersection of Elizabeth Norris Road and Lake Isabella Boulevard, the release said.
Green was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of various weapons and narcotics charges, the department said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
