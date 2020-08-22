A man was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman, then leading law enforcement on a pursuit that reached speeds of 80 to 90 mph.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a motel in the 8200 block of East Brundage Lane at 2:20 a.m. for possible shots fired and a man "loading" a woman into a vehicle, KCSO reported in a news release. Deputies found a crime scene, but no victim.
But a short time later, a woman with gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital, where she died. Her name has not yet been released.
A Bakersfield Police Department officer spotted the suspect vehicle driving in east Bakersfield at 4:10 a.m., but when the officer tried to stop it, the driver led officers on a pursuit, KCSO reported.
Then KCSO took over the pursuit, which went south on Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers deployed a spike strip in the area of highways 99 and 166 and the vehicle was disabled.
Deputies arrested Samuel Brown, 50, on suspicion of murder and other charges, KCSO said. They found a firearm in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.