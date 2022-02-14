KCSO: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
KCSO detectives announced Monday the arrest of Jesus Manjarrez, 27, as part of their investigation into a Jan. 29 shooting at Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway.
Deputies who responded to the shooting last month noted three gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. A fourth victim declined medical aid.
Anyone with additional information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.