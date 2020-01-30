The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Monday following an operation by the Rural Crime Investigation Unit in Lamont.
Detectives arrested Jose Martinez-Guadalupe, 59, on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, according to KCSO. Martinez-Guadalupe was transported and booked into the KCSO Central Receiving Facility.
Due to an increase of equipment theft, KCSO placed a piece of equipment under electronic surveillance inside an equipment yard near the area of South Vineland Road and Panama Road in Lamont, KCSO said in a release.
On Jan.27, detectives were notified the equipment had been stolen. Detectives tracked the equipment to the 11000 block of South Vineland Road in Lamont, according to KCSO.
KCSO asks anyone with information on this investigation to contact the Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 392-6071.
