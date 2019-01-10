The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman in connection with a December homicide.
The department said 31-year-old Susana Sanchez is a person of interest in connection with the murder of 34-year-old William Alford. Alford went missing in October, after which detectives learned he was murdered at a residence in the 40900 block of Taylor Street in Caliente.
In early December, detectives searched the residence and determined Alford had been murdered there and that his body had been removed and taken to an unknown location.
The homeowner, 45-year-old Daniel Rhoads, was arrested on Dec. 6 on suspicion of murder, after which the Sheriff’s Office determined that a second person may have been involved with the crime.
The department said Alford’s remains have not yet been found.
Anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 861-3110.
