The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in connection with a carjacking on Friday.
The department said 36-year-old Nicholas Stiles allegedly stole a truck and a motorcycle in the Fremont Valley area on Friday while armed with a shotgun. The vehicles were recovered in the Red Mountain area of San Bernardino County.
Stiles has been described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches, 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Stiles’ whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.
