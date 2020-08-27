The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing at-risk man from Wasco was located Thursday morning in the area of McCombs Road near Magnolia Avenue.
On Thursday at about 9:30 a.m. deputies from the Wasco substation were sent for a possible location of Melvin Rogers, who was reported missing the day before. Within 15 minutes of arriving, deputies located Rogers in a pistachio orchard, KCSO said in a news release.
Rogers was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and was in good health. He was then released to family members.
