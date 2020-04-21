The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of an unidentified man whose body was discovered April 11 in Lamont.
At 10:16 p.m., the man was found at South Comanche Drive, south of East Panama Road, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Following a postmortem examination, the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound, according to the coroner.
