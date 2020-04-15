The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an unidentified man who was discovered Saturday in a vehicle in Lamont.
The man was found on South Comanche Drive south of East Panama Road at about 10:15 p.m., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. A postmortem examination will be performed to determine the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.