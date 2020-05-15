The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in east Bakersfield that occurred Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street.
Upon arriving to the scene at 7 p.m., deputies located evidence of a shooting but couldn't locate a victim, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. Shortly after, a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He's expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
