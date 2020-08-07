The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a 1-year-old child on Thursday evening in the 10900 block of Rosedale Highway.
At about 7:44 p.m. deputies and medical personnel responded to a call of a child drowning in a pool. The child was taken to a local hospital but did not survive, KCSO said in a news release.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
