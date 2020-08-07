Slide Public Safety

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a 1-year-old child on Thursday evening in the 10900 block of Rosedale Highway.

At about 7:44 p.m. deputies and medical personnel responded to a call of a child drowning in a pool. The child was taken to a local hospital but did not survive, KCSO said in a news release.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.