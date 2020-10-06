The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 Block of S. M Street.
At 3:40 p.m., KCSO received a report of a man down in the area. Upon arrival, deputies found a man on the street not breathing with an unknown injury to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, KCSO said.
Homicide detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation.
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.