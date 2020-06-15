sheriff badge.png

Kern County Sheriff's Office badge

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death Sunday in Inyokern, in the 6500 block of Orchard Avenue.

Deputies responded to a residence at around 4 p.m. to investigate the death, and homicide detectives assumed the investigation. The identity of the decedent will be withheld pending notifications of next of kin, KCSO said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.

