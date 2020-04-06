A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Wasco, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office news release.
KCSO reported to the 1800 block of Gaston Street just after 7 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to KCSO. He was transported by air ambulance to the hospital before being pronounced dead at 9 p.m.
The initial investigation indicates the victim was targeted in a drive-by shooting where several people shot at the victim, KCSO said in its news release. No suspects have been arrested and homicide detectives assumed the investigation, KCSO said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.